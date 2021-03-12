Dr. William Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. William Flores, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Christus Spohn Mem Hospital
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
William C. Flores Mdpa2634 Gollihar Rd Ste C, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 Directions (361) 853-3995
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It is not about a particular visit. Is about my overall experience with this office. I have been a patient for over 20 years and will not consider going to another doctor. Dr. Flores and his Staff have always been extremely helpful, take the time to listen and are usually right on when making a diagnosis. They make you feel comfortable at a time, when most people visit a doctor with certain apprehension, you need the reassurance.
About Dr. William Flores, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1508838137
Education & Certifications
- Christus Spohn Mem Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.