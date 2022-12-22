Dr. Fleet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Fleet, MD
Overview
Dr. William Fleet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Fleet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Thomas Heart-franklin4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 308, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-4964
-
2
Williamson Medical Center4321 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 565-6670
-
3
Heritage Medical Associates PC1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 376-2550Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
-
4
Saint Thomas West Hospital Lab2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleet?
Dr. Fleet is very good. Thorough, attentive, and caring. Recommend him 100%.
About Dr. William Fleet, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952304990
Education & Certifications
- U NC Sch Med
- Vanderbilt U
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleet accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleet works at
Dr. Fleet has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.