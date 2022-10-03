Dr. William Flanagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Flanagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Flanagan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Flanagan works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Urology-Cross Creek15 Park Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7450
-
2
Medical Center Powdersville ENT11402 Anderson Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29611 Directions (864) 631-2799
-
3
Urology-Centennial48 Centennial Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flanagan?
Dr. Flanagan saved my life I was in kidney failure fever of 104 If it were not for Dr. Flanagan I would be dead. Now 5 years later I have nothing negative to say about him he is a GREAT Urologist.
About Dr. William Flanagan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1689626459
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flanagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flanagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flanagan works at
Dr. Flanagan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flanagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.