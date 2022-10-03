See All Urologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. William Flanagan, MD

Urology
3.5 (54)
Dr. William Flanagan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Flanagan works at Greenville Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Regional Urology-Cross Creek
    15 Park Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29605
    Medical Center Powdersville ENT
    11402 Anderson Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29611
    Urology-Centennial
    48 Centennial Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Kidney Cancer
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Testicular Dysfunction
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Prostate Cyst
Ureteral Stones
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
Incontinence
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Male Infertility
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer
Penile Implants
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases
Prostate Procedures
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterscopies
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr. Flanagan saved my life I was in kidney failure fever of 104 If it were not for Dr. Flanagan I would be dead. Now 5 years later I have nothing negative to say about him he is a GREAT Urologist.
    About Dr. William Flanagan, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1689626459
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Baylor College Med
    Medical Education
    Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Urology
