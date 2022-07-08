Overview

Dr. William Fisher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.



Dr. Fisher works at William H. Fisher, MD in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.