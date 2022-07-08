See All Psychiatrists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. William Fisher, MD

Psychiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Fisher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Fisher works at William H. Fisher, MD in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    William H. Fisher, MD
    1855 Olympic Blvd Ste 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 299-9029
    Mindpath Health
    201 N Civic Dr Ste 183, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 299-9033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Jul 08, 2022
    I saw Dr. Fisher for years and would still be seeing him to this day if my insurance hadn't changed. His willingness to talk at length about what was happening in my life and his previous experience in addiction medicine and chronic pain made him an invaluable asset. I'm not sure I would have made it through the pandemic's quarantine phase without his help and flexibility. He interacted with me like a human being instead of just reading my chart and shoving pills at me. If you're looking for a psychiatrist who goes above and beyond then look no further. 10/10 cannot over recommend.
    Andrew M. — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. William Fisher, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134253354
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent's Hosp
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fisher works at William H. Fisher, MD in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fisher’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

