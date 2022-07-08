Dr. William Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Fisher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
William H. Fisher, MD1855 Olympic Blvd Ste 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 299-9029
Mindpath Health201 N Civic Dr Ste 183, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 299-9033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Fisher for years and would still be seeing him to this day if my insurance hadn't changed. His willingness to talk at length about what was happening in my life and his previous experience in addiction medicine and chronic pain made him an invaluable asset. I'm not sure I would have made it through the pandemic's quarantine phase without his help and flexibility. He interacted with me like a human being instead of just reading my chart and shoving pills at me. If you're looking for a psychiatrist who goes above and beyond then look no further. 10/10 cannot over recommend.
About Dr. William Fisher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134253354
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
