Dr. William Fisher, MD

General Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Fisher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University Hospitals

Dr. Fisher works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor College of Medicine - Department of Orthopedic Surgery
    7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-2545
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baylor College of Medicine
    6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-2262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasm (IPMN) of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Non-Functioning Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2020
    I never got to thank him personally, so Dr. Fisher I hope you get to read this. I was 24 and you performed a total pancreatectomy on me , on my birthday, and even before then you promised you would treat me as if I was one of your daughters, and not only did you ease so much of the worry that I had, but I was completely confident before and after the surgery that everything was going to be okay. In short, THANK YOU FOR SAVING MY LIFE!!! Thank you so much, I’m doing so well, I had a child afterward and I am just so grateful to you. You are an amazing Doctor, and more importantly an amazing person!
    Briana — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. William Fisher, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1114007465
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    • Mount Carmel West
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fisher works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fisher’s profile.

    Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

