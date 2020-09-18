Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Fink, MD
Overview
Dr. William Fink, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Fink works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Psychiatric Service1707 Main St Ste 404, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fink?
Dr Fink is an amazing psychiatrist! I was trapped by my mental health issues to the point of several suicide attempts before seeing him. Dr Fink taught me how to live again! I felt like I had to apologize for breathing. That everything was my fault & that my children would be better off if I was dead. Dr Fink got my medications figured out for the 1st time in my 15 years of mental illness. He was able to take the time & effort to correct what the numerous psychiatrists before him had failed me on. If there was more doctors like this brilliant man mental crisis issues would be a distant issue instead of crippling our country!
About Dr. William Fink, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1093840902
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fink works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.