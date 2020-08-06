Dr. William Ferri Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferri Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ferri Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ferri Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Ferri Jr works at
Locations
Association of Specialty Physicians Inc.1030 Beaner Hollow Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 774-0778
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Ferri is wonderful! During what can be the most frightening time of your life, he explains things so well, talking to you, not at you, in words you can understand. He's pretty upfront with what's going on and what to expect. I like his aggressiveness in fighting cancer! He's my doctor and I wouldn't go to anyone else!
About Dr. William Ferri Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861463119
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferri Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferri Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferri Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferri Jr works at
Dr. Ferri Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferri Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferri Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferri Jr.
