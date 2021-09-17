Dr. William Ferges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ferges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Ferges, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ.
Locations
1
Digestive Disease Center of New Jersey33 Clyde Rd Ste 105-106, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 322-8779
2
Digestive Disease Center of New Jersey810 Ryders Ln, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 724-9762
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ferges is phenomenal, he is very professional and understanding and foremost provides the best care and service. His staff are second to none. I always recommend Dr Ferges to all my family and friends
About Dr. William Ferges, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1982909040
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferges using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferges has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferges.
