Overview

Dr. William Felmly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Felmly works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Lexington, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.