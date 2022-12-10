Dr. William Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Feinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Feinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates LLC1050 Old des Peres Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 569-0612
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feinstein has now done 5 surgeries on my hands and elbows. Each has gone off with no hitches. Excellent Dr.
About Dr. William Feinstein, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144373341
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Ctr
- Baylor Coll of Med
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
