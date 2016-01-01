Overview

Dr. William Fay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Fay works at UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI HEALTH CARE SYSTEM in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.