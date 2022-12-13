Dr. William Faust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Faust, MD
Overview
Dr. William Faust, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faust is very kind and concerned to the patient. He is very thorough on the diagnosis and on performing procedures. He explains test results to patient very detaily with concernness. He kindly explains all the treatment options to patient and provide plan for continue treatment. He is great!
About Dr. William Faust, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faust has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faust has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faust speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.
