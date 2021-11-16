Overview

Dr. William Faught, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Faught works at Oregon Surgical Specialists in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.