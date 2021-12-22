See All Podiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. William Farrett, DPM

Podiatry
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Farrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Farrett works at Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado P.C. in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado P.C.
    1719 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2021
    This was my first visit involving an infected foot. I was able to schedule an appointment that day; the office appears to be run smoothly and pleasantly. I was promptly screened and then saw the doctor within ten minutes of arriving. Dr Farrett listened carefully. He had reviewed and absorbed my voluminous medical history. He thoroughly examined me, asked relevant questions and was considerate and careful in his examination. His diagnosis was well-considered and thoughtful. I expect to have a long, pleasant and productive association with Dr. Farrett.
    steve — Dec 22, 2021
    About Dr. William Farrett, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063420438
    Education & Certifications

    • P/sl|Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center
    • Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
