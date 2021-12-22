Dr. William Farrett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Farrett, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Farrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado P.C.1719 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0392
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit involving an infected foot. I was able to schedule an appointment that day; the office appears to be run smoothly and pleasantly. I was promptly screened and then saw the doctor within ten minutes of arriving. Dr Farrett listened carefully. He had reviewed and absorbed my voluminous medical history. He thoroughly examined me, asked relevant questions and was considerate and careful in his examination. His diagnosis was well-considered and thoughtful. I expect to have a long, pleasant and productive association with Dr. Farrett.
About Dr. William Farrett, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063420438
Education & Certifications
- P/sl|Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center
- Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrett speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.