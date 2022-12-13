Overview

Dr. William Farrell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Farrell works at Consulting Cardiologists in Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.