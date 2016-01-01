Overview

Dr. William Farrar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Red Wing, MN. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D. and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing.



Dr. Farrar works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing in Red Wing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

