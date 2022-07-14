Dr. William Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Farmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Farmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Farmer works at
Locations
-
1
Hamden Office2447 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-5067
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Farmer?
Dr. Farmer combines old fashioned doctor manners while utilizing modern science very well. He spends time with patients. Asks questions about conditions, background, life issues to get a better sense of what’s going on and their potential impacts on your condition. He subscribes best medicines for your conditions and makes holistic recommendations as well. I have dropped other specialist doctors over the years because Dr. Farmer has been able to help my specific medical conditions wholly and knows what’s going on. I have been going to him since the early 2000’s I have recommended him to families, friends and colleagues.
About Dr. William Farmer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1689660771
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- Dartmouth School Of Med
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farmer works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.