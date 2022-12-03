Overview

Dr. William Fabricius, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.



Dr. Fabricius works at Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI and Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.