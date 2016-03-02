Dr. William Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Evans, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University California Irvine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Children's Heart Center Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-2454
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Evans is great. As a cardiologist, he handles a cranky baby girl very well. He is able to get the job done. He was able to detect a narrowing in the pulmonary valve in my daughters heart which turned into an immediate attention and procedure to be done to fix it. If ur child has a heart condition, this is the man to go to. Gave a 4 to his staff because I was once sent to the wrong location. Thankfully, Dr. Evans was able to wait for me to arrive at his other office location to still be seen.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- Children's Hospital - Los Angeles
- University California Irvine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Murmur and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
