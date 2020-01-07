Dr. Evans Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Evans Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Evans Jr, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Evans Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matrix Pulmonary P.A.2401 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 744-1336
-
2
Manatee Memorial Hospital206 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 745-7257
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans Jr?
Best doctor in his field. Without his help I would not be alive. So caring and knowledgeable. Would recommend him to everyone. Easy to make appointments and emergency response time is incredible.
About Dr. William Evans Jr, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1477998680
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans Jr works at
Dr. Evans Jr has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.