Dr. William Evans Jr, DO

Pulmonary Disease
Overview

Dr. William Evans Jr, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bradenton, FL. 

Dr. Evans Jr works at Matrix Pulmonary PA in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matrix Pulmonary P.A.
    2401 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 (941) 744-1336
  2. 2
    Manatee Memorial Hospital
    206 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 (941) 745-7257

Hospital Affiliations
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William Evans Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477998680
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evans Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans Jr works at Matrix Pulmonary PA in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Evans Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Evans Jr has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

