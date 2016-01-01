Dr. William Estrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Estrin, MD
Overview
Dr. William Estrin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Estrin works at
Locations
Eric Tabas MD Inc.450 Sutter St Ste 1324, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 268-0054
- 2 490 Post St Ste 1152, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 986-0113
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Estrin, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1952482390
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Berkshire Medical Center Inc
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrin.
