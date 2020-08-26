Dr. William Ershler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ershler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ershler, MD
Dr. William Ershler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Inova Schar Cancer Institute Infusion Ph8081 Innovation Park Dr Bldg B, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ershler was a good doctor to see for my issue. He answered all of my questions and explained the infomration for my condition.
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ershler has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ershler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ershler speaks Arabic.
