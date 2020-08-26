See All Hematologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. William Ershler, MD

Hematology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Ershler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Ershler works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute Infusion Ph in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Schar Cancer Institute Infusion Ph
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Bldg B, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2020
    Dr. Ershler was a good doctor to see for my issue. He answered all of my questions and explained the infomration for my condition.
    About Dr. William Ershler, MD

    • Hematology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1669496881
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Ershler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ershler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ershler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ershler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ershler works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute Infusion Ph in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ershler’s profile.

    Dr. Ershler has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ershler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ershler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ershler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ershler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ershler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

