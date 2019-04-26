Dr. William Erber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Erber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Erber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine.
Locations
Brooklyn Office591 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 972-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, AMAZING doctor!! Dr. Erber is your dream come true as far as confronting the taboo that comes with most doctors. He is patient, understanding, empathetic, and expressive in his diagnosis. The staff is extremely friendly and welcoming, the office is clean and presentable, and the wait time is never too long. It is so difficult to find a doctor who takes the time for their patients that they truly need, and Dr. Erber absolutely does that. He is inquisitive; he actually listens and interacts; and he goes into detail when explaining how symptoms work and relate to one another. The anxiety that builds when you are a new patient quickly dissipates as soon as you are brought in. This office is all around fantastic, and I highly recommend!
About Dr. William Erber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1588661052
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Coll Med Hosp
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erber has seen patients for Gastritis, Indigestion and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erber speaks French and Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Erber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erber.
