Overview

Dr. William Epperly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Epperly works at Advanced Integrative Healthcare in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.