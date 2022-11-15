Dr. William Eng, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Eng, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Eng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chester, VA.
Locations
The Foot Center, Inc.4318 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23831 Directions (804) 751-0443Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Foot Center Inc.1100 Boulevard # B, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 526-4213Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Foot Center Inc.720 IRVINGTON RD, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Directions (804) 435-1644Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Foot Center5311 Patterson Ave Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-1523Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will give doctor 10 Stars if I could he's been working with my grandson with an ingrown toenail he is very patient and very kind we went back to him for a second time he never hesitated to see my son he did outpatient surgery on him I was a little nervous but everything came out well he works very well with children so thank you again Dr ink
About Dr. William Eng, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1013944909
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eng speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
