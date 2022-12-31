Overview

Dr. William Emper, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Emper works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.