Dr. William Emlich Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emlich Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Emlich Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. William Emlich Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ontario, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario.
Dr. Emlich Jr works at
Locations
-
1
William Emlich, DO, FACOI715 Richland Mall, Ontario, OH 44906 Directions (419) 526-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emlich Jr?
What a doctor should e! Takes time to listen. Explains in detail. Gives expert advice. Performer endo and colon scopes very well. Gave me picture of my long ago, someone else fundiplication. Appreciated this.
About Dr. William Emlich Jr, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194764753
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emlich Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emlich Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emlich Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emlich Jr works at
Dr. Emlich Jr has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emlich Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Emlich Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emlich Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emlich Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emlich Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.