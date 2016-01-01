See All Pediatric Sports Medicine Doctors in Deptford, NJ
Dr. William Emanuele, MD

Pediatric Sports Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Emanuele, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Deptford, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Emanuele works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Deptford in Deptford, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1280 Almonesson Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441
  2. 2
    Cooper Department of Anesthesiology
    1 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 572-8229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Joint Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. William Emanuele, MD

    • Pediatric Sports Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144658337
    Education & Certifications

    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Emanuele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emanuele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emanuele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emanuele has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emanuele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emanuele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emanuele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

