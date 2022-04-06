Dr. William Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ellis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I received was receiving care from a Bellingham Urologist and my P.S.A. and Gleason score was rising and I was advised something needed to be done to stop or remove the cancer. I did a lot of research and found Dr. Ellis was highly recommended. One of the advantages of Dr. Ellis is he performs several R.P. a week or over 125+ per year in Seattle. The Urologist in Bellingham performs only several R.P. per month. The surgery was performed at U.W. Hospital the highest rated hospital in Wa. State. Three days after the surgery I was feeling a lot better. One month later I am doing very well and looking forward to a follow up P.S.A. test 6 weeks after surgery.
About Dr. William Ellis, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992895858
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
