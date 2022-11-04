See All Urologists in Athens, TX
Dr. William Elfarr, MD

Urology
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Elfarr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, TX. 

Dr. Elfarr works at UT Health in Athens, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX, Kaufman, TX and Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Center of East Texas P.A.
    1701 S Palestine St Ste A, Athens, TX 75751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 675-9339
    Ut Health Tyler
    1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 675-9339
    Ut Health East Texas Urology in Kaufman
    709 Ed Hall Dr Ste A, Kaufman, TX 75142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 962-2441
    Uthealth East Texas Urology in Palestine
    4002 S Loop 256 Ste R, Palestine, TX 75801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 675-9339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
  • UT Health Athens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I have always had a positive experience with Dr. Elfarr and his staff at both the Kaufman and Athens locations. Wait time has never been more than 15 minutes past appointment time. The staff has always been very courteous and thorough in regards to my needs.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Elfarr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275542144
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Elfarr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfarr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elfarr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elfarr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elfarr has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elfarr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfarr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfarr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfarr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfarr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

