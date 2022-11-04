Dr. William Elfarr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfarr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Elfarr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Elfarr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, TX.
Dr. Elfarr works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Center of East Texas P.A.1701 S Palestine St Ste A, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-9339
-
2
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 675-9339
-
3
Ut Health East Texas Urology in Kaufman709 Ed Hall Dr Ste A, Kaufman, TX 75142 Directions (972) 962-2441
-
4
Uthealth East Texas Urology in Palestine4002 S Loop 256 Ste R, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 675-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
- UT Health Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elfarr?
I have always had a positive experience with Dr. Elfarr and his staff at both the Kaufman and Athens locations. Wait time has never been more than 15 minutes past appointment time. The staff has always been very courteous and thorough in regards to my needs.
About Dr. William Elfarr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1275542144
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elfarr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elfarr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elfarr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elfarr works at
Dr. Elfarr has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elfarr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfarr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfarr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfarr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfarr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.