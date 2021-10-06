Dr. William Ehni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ehni, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ehni, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Ehni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Hospital1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ehni?
He is an amazing doctor with a heart match! Right along with the woman at the front desk who rocks right along with him. I recommended this doctor to anyone traveling or would like to be in a great doctors care.
About Dr. William Ehni, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1679502264
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ehni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ehni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehni works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.