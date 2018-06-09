See All Vascular Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. William Edwards, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Edwards, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Edwards works at The Surgical Clinic, PLLC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Thomas West
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 525, Nashville, TN 37205 (615) 385-1547
    Vein Centre Belle Meade
    4535 Harding Pike Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37205 (615) 269-9007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Sumner Regional Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Spider Veins
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Veins
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Barrett's Esophagus
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Hypertension
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2018
    I felt very confident that Dr. Edwards was skillfully using the latest technology to treat my varicose veins. He was very upfront about the expected outcome.
Genevieve Sherrell in Nashville, TN — Jun 09, 2018
    About Dr. William Edwards, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992703698
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • Royal Postgrad Med Sch
    • Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
