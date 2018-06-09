Dr. William Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. William Edwards, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
St. Thomas West4230 Harding Pike Ste 525, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-1547
-
2
Vein Centre Belle Meade4535 Harding Pike Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-9007
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
I felt very confident that Dr. Edwards was skillfully using the latest technology to treat my varicose veins. He was very upfront about the expected outcome.
About Dr. William Edwards, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992703698
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Royal Postgrad Med Sch
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edwards speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.