Dr. William Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Edwards, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Arapahoe Park Pediatrics - Littleton7780 S Broadway Ste 220, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 963-0017
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Will has been a part of our lives since our daughter’s birth in 2017. He is absolutely the best pediatrician we could ever hope to have! Dr. Will has a fantastic bedside manner especially with his youngest patients (check out his cool otoscope specula spinning trick :) makes us feel like our child is his only appointment of the day with the amount of time he takes to answer all of our questions, and has been easily accessible in emergency situations. I’m pretty sure our daughter considered Dr. Will her best friend during her entire two-year-old year and for good reason! I judge all of our family’s healthcare providers on the high bar set by Dr. Will. You don’t usually find the level of individualized care that he provides nowadays, especially in a larger city. If you’re looking for a pediatrician, you can end your search with Dr. Will. You simply won’t find a better level of care for your child than what he provides!
About Dr. William Edwards, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatrics
