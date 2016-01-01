Dr. William Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Edwards, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saratoga Springs, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Alpine Pediatrics - Saratoga Springs1238 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 Directions (435) 264-5594
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Edwards, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063450328
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
