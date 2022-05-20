Dr. Edmiston Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Edmiston Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Management of Lake Norman Pllc170 Medical Park Rd Ste 301, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-0877
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edmiston Jr?
I would recommend Dr. Edmiston to anyone. I have been his patient for years. He listens and is concerned about you. He tries to find the best answers to your problems by discussing them with you and not talking down to you. He is very well informed and is always keeping up to date on the latest information in his field and beyond. He makes sure you are involved in making decisions for your care. I will say that if you have any questions or problems with his staff or office issues, if you bring them to his attention and talk to him he will take you very serious and take care of the issue. You have to let him know so he can deal with it. Just like any doctors office. Sometimes they are not aware unless they are told. I feel very blessed to have Dr. Edmiston on my side and helping me get through the pain the best ways possible. He’s a very caring person and a very special doctor. The last of a dying breed unfortunately.
About Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053420190
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmiston Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmiston Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmiston Jr works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmiston Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmiston Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmiston Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmiston Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.