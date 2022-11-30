Overview

Dr. William Eaves, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Eaves works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

