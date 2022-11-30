See All Cardiologists in Bossier City, LA
Dr. William Eaves, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Eaves, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Eaves, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Eaves works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier
    2400 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 55 ratings
Patient Ratings (55)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. William Eaves, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1801861240
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Lsu Health Science Center
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Eaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eaves has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eaves works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Dr. Eaves’s profile.

Dr. Eaves has seen patients for Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

55 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaves.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

