Dr. William East, MD
Overview
Dr. William East, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. East works at
Locations
Total Womans Care1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 6, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-1117Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is great at putting you at ease and was very helpful and accommodating with my situation.
About Dr. William East, MD
- Dermatology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1275588964
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
