Dermatology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William East, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. East works at Wm. R. East in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Womans Care
    1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 6, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 355-1117
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2016
    He is great at putting you at ease and was very helpful and accommodating with my situation.
    Joyce Grange in Amarillo, Texas — Mar 16, 2016
    About Dr. William East, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275588964
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William East, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. East is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. East has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. East has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. East has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. East on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. East. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. East.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. East, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. East appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

