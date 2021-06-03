Dr. William Dymon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dymon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dymon, DDS
Dr. William Dymon, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery130 Towne Center West Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 270-5028Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Dr. Dymon was able to get my husband in and get his tooth pulled very quickly which was most appreciated. He was kind and professional. His office staff was very pleasant and helpful, which was also much appreciated. My husband has had two teeth pulled elsewhere and Dr. Dymon took care of business so much easier and faster than the others. He knows what he is doing and is very good. If anyone in our family needs any type of care like this again, we will definitely go back to see him. We highly recommend this office and Dr. Dymon. Oh by the way, no pain whatsoever while pulling the tooth which my husband chose to not be sedated.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Cook County Hospital|Veteran's Administration Hospital
- Medical College Of Virginia School Of Dentistry
