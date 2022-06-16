Overview

Dr. William Dutch, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Dutch works at Central New York Foot Surgery and Podiatry Care in East Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.