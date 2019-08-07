Dr. William Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. William Dunn, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Dunn works at
Locations
Florida Retina Institute564 HEALTH BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 258-5777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
Dr. Dunn saved my mother's eyesight. He made sure she knew everything that was happening and never once did he make her feel unsure or nervous about the procedures. He was gentle and patient. I know he truly cares for her. I am very grateful for him and his staff.
About Dr. William Dunn, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225038441
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- Malcolm Grow Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Usaf Academy
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.