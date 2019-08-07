Overview

Dr. William Dunn, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Dunn works at Florida Retina Institute in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.