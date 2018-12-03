Dr. William Dunavant III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunavant III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dunavant III, MD
Dr. William Dunavant III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1500 W Poplar Ave Ste 206, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 767-8301
Lovell Smith6027 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 118, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 861-9000
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
THE most friendly, knowledgeable, kind and Christian Dr around . His parents must have done a good job!
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Dunavant III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunavant III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunavant III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunavant III.
