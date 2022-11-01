See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Dulin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Dulin works at Clinique Dallas Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Institute for Plastic Surgery
    American Institute for Plastic Surgery
6020 W PLANO PKWY, Plano, TX 75093
(972) 543-2477

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Dulin is such an artist and competent plastic surgeon. He is most definitely a perfectionist. I had breast reconstruction/reduction post chemo/radiation + abdominoplasty. No problems post-op. I love looking in the mirror now - I still can't believe it's me. My breast looks like it did before. I have a waist. I was so stunned that I didn't notice for 2 weeks that my 10" vertical c-section scar had disappeared. Size from a 3X to an XL. The outcome will be better than you could have even imagined. It is astounding to see that Dr. Dulin could tell what I used to look like. Now, that's magic... I would, without any reserve, refer anyone I know to Dr. Dulin.
    About Dr. William Dulin, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1851387468
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Dulin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Dulin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Dulin works at Clinique Dallas Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

