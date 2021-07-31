Dr. William Duke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Duke, MD
Overview
Dr. William Duke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Duke works at
Locations
-
1
MultiCare Endocrinology - Puyallup1609 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 301-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duke?
Dr William Duke specializes in Thyroid and Parathyroid surgery. His office is in Puyallup and he conducts surgeries at both Tacoma General and The Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. From my very first virtual consultation with Dr Duke it was apparent that he has abundant knowledge and experience with thyroid and parathyroid issues. In June 2021 he skillfully removed a parathyroid adenoma (enlarged gland). The surgery was flawless with immediate positive results and rapid drop in PTH. I was able to return home later that afternoon. After six weeks my health has vastly improved and the scar from the incision is barely noticeable. Dr Duke is respectful of his patients and takes the time to listen to and respond to your concerns. His surgical skills are exceptional with the ability to locate the adenoma and remove it from its surroundings without damaging nearby tissues and nerves. The experience at Good Samaritan was first class with well kept facilities and attentive medical staff.
About Dr. William Duke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679545875
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Madigan Med Ctr
- Madigan Army Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duke works at
Dr. Duke has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.