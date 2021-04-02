Overview

Dr. William Dresen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Dresen works at Central Florida Heart Center - Ocala in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.