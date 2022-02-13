Dr. William Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Downey, MD
Overview
Dr. William Downey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 Blythe Blvd Fl 3, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
-
2
Atrium Health Imaging -kenilworth1237 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Superb doctor . It’s by pure accident ( or rather my cardiac incident ) we found each other but , from expertise to bedside manner and personableness , he is A-1 top-notch. Lucky to have him as my cardiologist .
About Dr. William Downey, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063475226
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downey has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.