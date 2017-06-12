Dr. William Dorsey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dorsey, DO
Dr. William Dorsey, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH.
Charles Huber Health Center8701 Troy Pike Ste 40, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 439-5252Monday7:30am - 4:45pmTuesday7:30am - 4:45pmWednesday7:30am - 4:45pmThursday7:30am - 4:45pmFriday7:30am - 3:45pm
Advanced Obsterical and Gynecological Care of South Dayton2391 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 201, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-5252
Kettering Physician Network Advanced OB/GYN2591 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 201, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-5252
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Dr Dorsey delivered both my children As well as my 2- grand babies . He is personable , funny , talks you through everything , A very kind dr That I would recommend to anyone .
- Grandview & Southview Hospital, Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Ohio State University
Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.
