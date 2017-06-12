Overview

Dr. William Dorsey, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH.



Dr. Dorsey works at Progessive Womens Healthcare Dayton Ohio in Huber Heights, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.