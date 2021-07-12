Dr. William Donaldson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Donaldson III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Donaldson III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Harry Rubash MD3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donaldson performed spinal surgery back a few years ago and I have been in great shape ever since. Going over 10 miles per day running and walking and no problems. I have highly recommended him to a number of friends who have been very successful with him also.
About Dr. William Donaldson III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaldson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donaldson III accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donaldson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donaldson III works at
Dr. Donaldson III has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donaldson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaldson III, there are benefits to both methods.