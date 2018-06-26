Dr. William Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dixon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Dixon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Dixon works at
Locations
TMH Physician Partners, Services by Southern Medical Group - Primary Care 11300 Medical Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 216-0100Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Eisenhower Army Med Cen300 W Hospital Rd, Fort Gordon, GA 30905 Directions (706) 787-1259
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Inc.2100 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 656-8434
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the Best! Saved my life. Explained procedure and has a very nice smile. Down to business and tells you exactly what is going on. How can you beat that. Thanks Dr. Dixon!
About Dr. William Dixon, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon works at
Dr. Dixon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.