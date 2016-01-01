Dr. William Dinsfriend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinsfriend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dinsfriend, MD
Dr. William Dinsfriend, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1780028720
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
