Dr. William Dillin, MD
Overview
Dr. William Dillin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
Dr. Dillin works at
Locations
Kerlan Jobe6801 Park Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200
- 2 6080 Center Dr Ste 652, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (424) 209-1875
Accessible Home Healthcare of East Dallas10000 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 838-1132
Nextgen Pain & Injury Pllc7901 John W Carpenter Fwy, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (972) 838-1132Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had lower back surgery in 1988. I used to work for Gene Autry and he sent me in to the Kerlan Jobe medical facility. Dr. Dillin was my surgeon. I am now 66 years old and have never had another problem with my back. Thank you Dr. Dillin.
About Dr. William Dillin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1962473827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
